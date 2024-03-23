Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Mizuho

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $119.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Erste Group Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $128.18.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $113.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.09 and a 200-day moving average of $106.01. The company has a market capitalization of $450.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.