The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Price Target to $6.00

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.30 to $6.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultrapar Participações has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.37.

Ultrapar Participações Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UGP opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. Ultrapar Participações has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.99.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultrapar Participações Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0723 per share. This is an increase from Ultrapar Participações’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 26,004 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 271,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 135,500 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter worth $2,009,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

