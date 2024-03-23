StockNews.com Begins Coverage on USD Partners (NYSE:USDP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

USD Partners Price Performance

NYSE USDP opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30. USD Partners has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 million, a P/E ratio of 0.19, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Trading of USD Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in USD Partners by 145.1% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in USD Partners by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 345,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 17,929 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in USD Partners by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 804,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 106,627 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in USD Partners by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in USD Partners during the first quarter worth about $147,000. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About USD Partners

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

