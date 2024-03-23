Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 330 ($4.20) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of Celebrus Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 227.11. Celebrus Technologies has a 1-year low of GBX 176.50 ($2.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 255 ($3.25).

Celebrus Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology products and services. It offers Celebrus, a suite of data-driven solutions for data capture, fraud and scams, and data management solutions. The company provides services that are focused on delivering data management solutions using public and private cloud infrastructure; and fraud detection and prevention services through fraud data platform.

