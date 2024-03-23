Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Elementis (LON:ELM)

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Elementis (LON:ELM – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.16) price target on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ELM. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Elementis from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 180 ($2.29) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Elementis to a buy rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.16) price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.
View Our Latest Research Report on ELM
Elementis Stock Performance
Elementis Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Elementis’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,857.14%.
Elementis Company Profile
Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Personal Care, Coatings, and Talc segments. The Personal Care segment provides rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for AP deodorants, for personal care manufacturers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Elementis
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants are an Opportunity For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.