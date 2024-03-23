Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Elementis (LON:ELM)

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Elementis (LON:ELM – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.16) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ELM. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Elementis from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 180 ($2.29) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Elementis to a buy rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.16) price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of ELM opened at GBX 140.80 ($1.79) on Wednesday. Elementis has a 1 year low of GBX 96.60 ($1.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 148.20 ($1.89). The company has a market cap of £827.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,011.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 135.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 125.95.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Elementis’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,857.14%.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Personal Care, Coatings, and Talc segments. The Personal Care segment provides rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for AP deodorants, for personal care manufacturers.

