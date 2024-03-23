PayPoint’s (PAY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of PayPoint (LON:PAY – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 675 ($8.59) target price on the stock.

PAY opened at GBX 481 ($6.12) on Wednesday. PayPoint has a twelve month low of GBX 372.50 ($4.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 585.75 ($7.46). The stock has a market capitalization of £349.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,118.60, a PEG ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 506.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 516.73.

PayPoint Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. This is a boost from PayPoint’s previous dividend of $9.30. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. PayPoint’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,837.21%.

PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.

