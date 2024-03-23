Just Group (LON:JUST) Price Target Raised to GBX 160

Just Group (LON:JUST – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 135 ($1.72) to GBX 160 ($2.04) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Just Group in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.
Just Group Stock Performance
Just Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from Just Group’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. Just Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.
About Just Group
Just Group plc provides various retirement income products and services to individual and corporate clients.in the United Kingdom. It offers defined benefit de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, and lifetime mortgage service. The company also engages in professional services and distribution business, which offers technology, broking, and advice solutions for corporate clients and pension schemes; and regulated financial advice for pension, investment, and savings.
