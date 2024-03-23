Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) Price Target Increased to C$1.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Logan Energy (CVE:LGN – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Logan Energy from C$1.90 to C$1.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on Logan Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.20 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Logan Energy from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Logan Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$1.59.

LGN opened at C$0.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.90. Logan Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.73 and a 12-month high of C$1.24.

Logan Energy (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$28.65 million for the quarter.

Logan Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

