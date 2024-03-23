Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

EW has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI cut Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.50.

Shares of EW stock opened at $93.79 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $95.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.49. The company has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $1,319,645.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,168.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,141,963.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $327,388.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $1,319,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,168.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,859 shares of company stock valued at $16,445,296 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,363,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,992,709,000 after buying an additional 729,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,053,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,551,938,000 after buying an additional 108,102 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,015,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,548,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,926 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,512,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,934,919,000 after purchasing an additional 66,763 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,386,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,274 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

