Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities restated a “tender” rating and issued a $18.85 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Enerplus in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.69.

Enerplus Price Performance

Shares of ERF stock opened at $18.71 on Thursday. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $19.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average is $16.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Enerplus had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 40.36%. The company had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerplus

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the third quarter worth $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 80.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

