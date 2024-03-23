Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $190.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DRI. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $178.19.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $165.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.68 and its 200 day moving average is $156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $133.36 and a 1 year high of $176.84.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total value of $628,336.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,849.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total value of $628,336.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,849.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,959.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 23.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,433,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,745,578,000 after buying an additional 3,116,792 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,472 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,646,000 after acquiring an additional 532,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,899,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,380,814,000 after acquiring an additional 455,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 55.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,168,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $167,359,000 after acquiring an additional 418,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Articles

