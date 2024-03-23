Berenberg Bank Lowers ENI (NYSE:E) to Hold

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ENI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold.

ENI Stock Performance

Shares of E stock opened at $30.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.16. The firm has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.01. ENI has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.30.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $26.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 billion. ENI had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 5.00%. Analysts predict that ENI will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

ENI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5186 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is a boost from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of E. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in ENI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 2,729.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENI during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

