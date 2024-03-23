DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Raised to $240.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DKS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $194.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $205.95.

Shares of DKS opened at $221.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $100.98 and a 1-year high of $224.72.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.84%.

In related news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total value of $482,371.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,890.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total value of $482,371.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,890.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,818,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,566,306.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 209,763 shares of company stock worth $46,483,438. Corporate insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,901 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,381 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,871 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

