Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DAVA. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Endava in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Endava from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Endava from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Endava from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Endava from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endava presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.78.

Get Endava alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Endava

Endava Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endava

NYSE:DAVA opened at $37.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.10. Endava has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $81.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Endava in the second quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Endava by 433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Endava by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Endava by 369.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Endava by 194.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.