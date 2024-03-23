Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

Equities research analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “sector weight” rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus increased their target price on Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.32.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $307.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $291.46 and its 200-day moving average is $249.58. The company has a market cap of $298.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $185.58 and a 12 month high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.70, for a total transaction of $2,657,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,905,067.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.70, for a total transaction of $2,657,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,905,067.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total value of $2,188,439.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,903,561.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,169,296 shares of company stock worth $326,477,726 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 463.1% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 370.0% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 10.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,509,761 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $318,952,000 after buying an additional 145,501 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 72.3% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 29,481 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after buying an additional 12,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

