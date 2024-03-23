Oppenheimer Boosts Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target to $405.00

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $355.00 to $405.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CSL. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $331.67.

NYSE CSL opened at $387.02 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $390.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $340.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.82.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total transaction of $236,978.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,422.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,255 shares of company stock worth $5,231,360 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 28.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

