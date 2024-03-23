Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target Raised to $11.50

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Lundin Mining Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 7.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Lundin Mining Increases Dividend

About Lundin Mining

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0666 per share. This represents a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Lundin Mining’s previous dividend of $0.07. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is presently 84.38%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Articles

