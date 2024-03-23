Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Lifted to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$8.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their prior target price of C$7.50.

KEL has been the topic of several other reports. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.75 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kelt Exploration has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.50.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Price Performance

Insider Activity at Kelt Exploration

TSE KEL opened at C$5.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.39. Kelt Exploration has a 1 year low of C$4.37 and a 1 year high of C$8.16. The company has a market cap of C$1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 2.10.

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.03, for a total value of C$241,200.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,226 shares of company stock valued at $260,102. 15.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.