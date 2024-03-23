Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Landmark Bancorp from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

LARK opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. Landmark Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $105.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.20.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 million for the quarter.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1,457.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. 17.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

