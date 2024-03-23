RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of RCI Hospitality from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

RCI Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of RICK stock opened at $55.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.08 million, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.36 and its 200 day moving average is $59.26. RCI Hospitality has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $79.46.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.06). RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RCI Hospitality will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

RCI Hospitality Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.60%.

Insider Transactions at RCI Hospitality

In related news, CEO Eric Scott Langan purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.54 per share, with a total value of $54,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,341,620. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RCI Hospitality

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RICK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in RCI Hospitality by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

