G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $27.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.74. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $764.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,199,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

