StockNews.com Lowers Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WYNN. Macquarie lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.62.

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of WYNN opened at $99.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.94. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $81.65 and a 12-month high of $117.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.69.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 31.17%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.23) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $2,077,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,253,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $419,810.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,418,618.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $2,077,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,253,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,828 shares of company stock worth $7,345,942 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,862,024 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $989,639,000 after buying an additional 41,251 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,928,031 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $357,883,000 after acquiring an additional 16,799 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 40,471 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

See Also

