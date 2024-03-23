Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Stephens

Stephens restated their equal weight rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

FITB has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.30.

Shares of FITB opened at $36.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.42. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.46 and a twelve month high of $37.36.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.34%.

In other news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $971,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,407,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,343,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,012,472,000 after acquiring an additional 734,403 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,032,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,230,000 after acquiring an additional 262,637 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,083,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,985,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472,392 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,753,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,650,000 after purchasing an additional 709,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,428,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,653 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

