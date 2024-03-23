JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target to $87.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $84.00 to $87.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SYY. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens raised their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Sysco Stock Down 0.1 %

SYY opened at $81.58 on Tuesday. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.08 and a 200-day moving average of $72.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.16.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysco will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 48.90%.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sysco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Sysco by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 74.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

