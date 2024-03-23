JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target to $87.00

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2024

Sysco (NYSE:SYYFree Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $84.00 to $87.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SYY. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens raised their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sysco

Sysco Stock Down 0.1 %

SYY opened at $81.58 on Tuesday. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.08 and a 200-day moving average of $72.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.16.

Sysco (NYSE:SYYGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysco will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 48.90%.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sysco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Sysco by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 74.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

(Get Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Sysco (NYSE:SYY)

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.