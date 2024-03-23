JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target to $134.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $134.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

YUM has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Yum! Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.00.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on YUM

Yum! Brands Price Performance

YUM opened at $136.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $143.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.57.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $485,312.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,406,963.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $485,312.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,406,963.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $963,514.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,377 shares in the company, valued at $23,910,900.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,742 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,628. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum! Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,692,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,421,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549,709 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,405,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,058,156,000 after purchasing an additional 373,232 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,650,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,914,257,000 after purchasing an additional 678,659 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,169,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,824,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,490,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,592,040,000 after purchasing an additional 507,054 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.