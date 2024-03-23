Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Now Covered by Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $225.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Five Below from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Five Below from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Five Below from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Five Below from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $220.00 target price (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $213.88.

Get Five Below alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Five Below

Five Below Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of FIVE opened at $170.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below has a 52 week low of $144.57 and a 52 week high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,808,000 after acquiring an additional 36,449 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter.

About Five Below

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.