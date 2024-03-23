Core & Main’s (CNM) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their hold rating on shares of Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Core & Main from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price target on Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Core & Main from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.42.

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $58.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.29. Core & Main has a 1 year low of $20.62 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.67.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Core & Main had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Core & Main will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Core & Main news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,675,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $864,398,751.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Core & Main news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $55,022.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $173,469.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,675,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $864,398,751.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,269,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,498,260. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Core & Main by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Core & Main by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Core & Main by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Core & Main by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Core & Main by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

