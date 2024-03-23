Oppenheimer Trims Citigroup (NYSE:C) Target Price to $88.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Citigroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Citigroup from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Citigroup from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Societe Generale cut shares of Citigroup from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Citigroup from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.56.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $60.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $61.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.33.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Citigroup will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 73.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 75.0% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

