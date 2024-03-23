CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Given New $64.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CAVA Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set a hold rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on CAVA Group from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.50.

NYSE CAVA opened at $67.96 on Tuesday. CAVA Group has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $69.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.16.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.03 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The business’s revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CAVA Group will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $85,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,457,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,976,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAVA. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CAVA Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CAVA Group by 190.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in CAVA Group during the second quarter valued at $74,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

