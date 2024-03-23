Royal Bank of Canada Raises Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target to $95.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Brown & Brown from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Brown & Brown from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Brown & Brown from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $86.00 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $54.24 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.78.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $12,406,005.08. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 37,460,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,113,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brown & Brown

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Brown & Brown by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186,323 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at $217,663,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 658.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,481 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 401.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,211 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at $82,445,000. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brown & Brown

(Get Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Further Reading

