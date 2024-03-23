Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.25.

Big Lots Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of BIG stock opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.29. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $12.27. The company has a market capitalization of $109.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Big Lots had a negative net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 90.53%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Big Lots will post -9.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Big Lots by 265.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 210,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 152,677 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 549.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 117,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 99,011 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the third quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 2.9% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 124,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

