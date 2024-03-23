StockNews.com Upgrades Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Avanos Medical Stock Performance

Avanos Medical stock opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $900.90 million, a P/E ratio of -14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.95. Avanos Medical has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $31.31.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 8.76% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $173.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Avanos Medical’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avanos Medical will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avanos Medical

In other news, CFO Michael Greiner sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $152,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,584.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVNS. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 328.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 1,702.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

