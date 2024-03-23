Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) PT Lowered to $46.00 at Oppenheimer

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BAC. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.90 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.65.

Bank of America stock opened at $37.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $37.61. The stock has a market cap of $292.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.27%.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in Bank of America by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 26,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 58,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

