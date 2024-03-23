Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMGN. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Amgen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Amgen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $295.30.

AMGN opened at $276.17 on Tuesday. Amgen has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $329.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $292.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.78. The stock has a market cap of $148.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.06%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,035,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,178,910,000 after purchasing an additional 165,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after buying an additional 1,523,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,799,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,613,646,000 after acquiring an additional 368,924 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,778,000 after acquiring an additional 94,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 83,875.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

