Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct Trading Up 2.0 %

Issuer Direct stock opened at $12.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $46.72 million, a PE ratio of 61.15 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.25. Issuer Direct has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $23.40.

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $7.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Issuer Direct will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Graeme P. Rein acquired 12,614 shares of Issuer Direct stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.91 per share, for a total transaction of $150,232.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 197,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,582.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Issuer Direct news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp bought 10,498 shares of Issuer Direct stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $124,926.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 556,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,617,006.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Graeme P. Rein purchased 12,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.91 per share, for a total transaction of $150,232.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 197,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,582.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Issuer Direct by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Issuer Direct by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 20.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 2.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.15% of the company’s stock.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and VisualWebcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

