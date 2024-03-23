Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

AL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Air Lease from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Air Lease Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $48.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Air Lease has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $48.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.94.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.79. Air Lease had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $716.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Air Lease’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Lease will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Air Lease news, EVP Kishore Korde sold 16,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $658,742.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO John L. Plueger sold 19,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $768,955.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 859,153 shares in the company, valued at $34,598,091.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kishore Korde sold 16,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $658,742.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,705,152 over the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 296.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 1,341.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

