Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

AAP has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $47.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.41.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

AAP opened at $85.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $47.73 and a 1 year high of $129.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.96, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Herman L. Word, Jr. sold 1,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $159,936.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,448 shares in the company, valued at $899,363.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Herman L. Word, Jr. sold 1,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $159,936.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,448 shares in the company, valued at $899,363.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.19 per share, for a total transaction of $25,168.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,008.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

