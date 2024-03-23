B. Riley Trims Loop Media (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV) Target Price to $1.50

Loop Media (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Loop Media Stock Down 10.5 %
Shares of Loop Media stock opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.93. Loop Media has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $6.09.
Loop Media (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 million. Loop Media had a negative return on equity of 29,799.61% and a negative net margin of 118.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Loop Media will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.
Loop Media, Inc operates as a multichannel digital video platform media company in the United States. The company offers hand-curated music video content licensed from major and independent record labels, including Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, and Warner Music Group; and non-music video content, which is licensed or acquired from third parties, such as action sports clips, drone and atmospheric footage, trivia, news headlines, lifestyle channels, and kid-friendly videos, as well as movie, television and video game trailers, and other content.
