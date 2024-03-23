StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Price Performance

Shares of ENSV stock opened at $0.21 on Thursday. Enservco has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enservco

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENSV. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enservco in the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enservco by 852.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 165,452 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enservco by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 98,620 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Enservco in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enservco by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 41,346 shares during the period. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enservco

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

