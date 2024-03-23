Cormark Analysts Give AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) a C$35.00 Price Target

Cormark set a C$35.00 price target on AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s FY2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$33.00 to C$24.50 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$22.50 to C$22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoCanada currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$27.65.

Shares of ACQ stock opened at C$26.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 396.08, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$632.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.52. AutoCanada has a 52 week low of C$15.14 and a 52 week high of C$27.54.

In other AutoCanada news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$23.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,694.38. Company insiders own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

