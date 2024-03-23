Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

EADSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Airbus from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Airbus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.

Airbus Price Performance

EADSY opened at $45.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $145.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.53. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of $31.34 and a fifty-two week high of $46.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.30 and a 200 day moving average of $37.54.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). Airbus had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm had revenue of $24.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.44 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Airbus will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

