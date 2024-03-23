Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, March 25th

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, March 25th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Monday, March 25th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, March 25th.

Intrusion Stock Performance

Shares of INTZ opened at $0.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.31. Intrusion has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on Intrusion from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

Institutional Trading of Intrusion

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Intrusion by 192.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intrusion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intrusion by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 644,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Intrusion by 2,344.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 72,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Intrusion by 16.7% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 663,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 95,038 shares during the period. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intrusion

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

