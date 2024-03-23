Sompo Stock Scheduled to Split on Wednesday, March 27th (OTCMKTS:SMPNY)

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Free Report) shares are going to split on Wednesday, March 27th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 27th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, March 27th.

Sompo Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMPNY opened at $31.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.50. Sompo has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $32.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter. Sompo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sompo will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sompo

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care & Seniors Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

