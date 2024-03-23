ATB Capital Trims Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Target Price to C$6.50

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Free Report) had its target price cut by ATB Capital from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Crew Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.03.
Crew Energy Stock Down 2.9 %
Insider Activity
In other Crew Energy news, Director Gail Hannon sold 7,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.44, for a total value of C$31,136.28. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.
Crew Energy Company Profile
Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia.
