BRP (TSE:DOO) Given New C$105.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$107.00 to C$105.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of BRP from C$126.00 to C$99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of BRP from C$168.00 to C$117.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of BRP from C$145.00 to C$109.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of BRP from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$136.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$105.31.

Get BRP alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BRP

BRP Stock Down 0.8 %

BRP Announces Dividend

BRP stock opened at C$85.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$88.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$93.59. BRP has a fifty-two week low of C$77.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$122.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. BRP’s payout ratio is 6.24%.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.