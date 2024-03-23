Proton Motor Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS) Insider Sells £2,000 in Stock

Proton Motor Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS – Get Free Report) insider Helmut Gierse sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05), for a total value of £2,000 ($2,546.15).
Proton Motor Power Systems Stock Performance
LON:PPS opened at GBX 3 ($0.04) on Friday. Proton Motor Power Systems Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 11.80 ($0.15). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.08. The company has a market capitalization of £49.80 million, a PE ratio of -300.00 and a beta of 1.66.
Proton Motor Power Systems Company Profile
