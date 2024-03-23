Darktrace plc (LON:DARK) Insider Sells £702,000 in Stock

Darktrace plc (LON:DARK – Get Free Report) insider Poppy Gustafsson sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 468 ($5.96), for a total transaction of £702,000 ($893,698.28).

Poppy Gustafsson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 11th, Poppy Gustafsson sold 75,000 shares of Darktrace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.58), for a total transaction of £270,000 ($343,730.11).

Darktrace Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of DARK stock opened at GBX 427.10 ($5.44) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,285.38 and a beta of 0.74. Darktrace plc has a 52 week low of GBX 237.29 ($3.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 501.60 ($6.39). The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 372.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 368.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.64) price target on shares of Darktrace in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

About Darktrace

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities, and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

