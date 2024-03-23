Insider Selling: Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Insider Sells £69,478.20 in Stock

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) insider Nimesh Patel sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of £105.27 ($134.02), for a total transaction of £69,478.20 ($88,450.92).

Shares of LON SPX opened at £105.95 ($134.88) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is £101.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9,626.75. The company has a market cap of £7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,704.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.01. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc has a 12-month low of GBX 7,900 ($100.57) and a 12-month high of £119.13 ($151.67).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 114 ($1.45) per share. This is an increase from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $46.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is 5,594.41%.

SPX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 9,740 ($124.00) target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Monday, December 18th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,800 ($112.03) to GBX 9,800 ($124.76) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of £102.13 ($130.02).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

