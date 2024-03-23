Laura Whyte Buys 19,500 Shares of Trifast plc (LON:TRI) Stock

Trifast plc (LON:TRI – Get Free Report) insider Laura Whyte purchased 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £14,430 ($18,370.46).
Trifast Stock Up 4.3 %
TRI stock opened at GBX 73 ($0.93) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £99.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2,433.33 and a beta of 1.19. Trifast plc has a 52 week low of GBX 62 ($0.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 97.62 ($1.24). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 75.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 77.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.56.
Trifast Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Trifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6,666.67%.
Trifast Company Profile
Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of industrial fasteners and category C components in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. It also offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, plastic and enclosure hardware, cable glands, security fasteners, spacers and pillars, tooling and driver bits, and other hardware products, as well as fasteners for sheet metal and plastic.
