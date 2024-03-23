Bruce Thompson Purchases 4,000 Shares of discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV) Stock

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV – Get Free Report) insider Bruce Thompson acquired 4,000 shares of discoverIE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 672 ($8.56) per share, with a total value of £26,880 ($34,220.24).

discoverIE Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:DSCV opened at GBX 727 ($9.26) on Friday. discoverIE Group plc has a one year low of GBX 586 ($7.46) and a one year high of GBX 958 ($12.20). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 721.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 697.69. The company has a market capitalization of £696.83 million, a PE ratio of 3,160.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Get discoverIE Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DSCV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,030 ($13.11) target price on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on discoverIE Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 925 ($11.78) target price for the company.

About discoverIE Group

(Get Free Report)

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls; and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for discoverIE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for discoverIE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.